Valadao campaign raises over $500k in three months

David Valadao

published on April 14, 2020 - 11:55 AM

Written by The Business Journal Staff

Former U.S. congressman David Valadao announced in a press release that his campaign for Congress raised over $520,000 in the first three months of 2020, right off the tail-end of a strong performance in the March primary.

Before the primary, Valadao’s campaign for the U.S. House of Representatives’ 21st Congressional District raised more than $180,000, according to a press release. Between Feb. 12 and March 31 — the fundraising deadline — Valadao’s campaign raised more than $338,000.

“I was incredibly honored by the outpouring of support from voters all across the district who stepped up to help my campaign with their vote, time and financial support,” Valadao said. “These are difficult times for us as a country and especially in the Central Valley, so this support is incredibly humbling.”

The National Republican Congressional Committee recognized Valadao’s campaign as one of the most competitive congressional seats in the 2020 election cycle, deeming it a “Young Gun,” the highest level of the committee’s Young Gun program.

Valadao represented the 21st Congressional District, which includes the areas of Kings County, and portions of Fresno, Tulare, and Kern Counties, from 2013 to 2019, before being defeated by current U.S. Representative TJ Cox.