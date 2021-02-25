Vaccines opening to ag, teachers, grocery and restaurant workers

File photo.



Written by Breanna Hardy published on February 25, 2021 - 12:57 PM

The Fresno County Department of Public Health announced it will offer the Covid-19 vaccine to food and agriculture workers, and education and childcare workers starting March 1.

Just under 160,000 vaccinations have administered so far in Fresno County. Of that, 110,000 have been first doses and 50,000 have been second doses.

“We’ve been working with the superintendents to set up some closed clinics for those high-priority teachers that districts have identified need to get done first,” Pomaville said.

The doses will also go to grocery and restaurant workers.

In Tulare County, vaccine availability is ramping up.

It will move to educators, farm and food workers, and public safety workers.

“We welcome the much-needed assistance from our area healthcare providers, and community health partners in getting our community vaccinated for COVID-19,” shared Dr. Karen Haught, Tulare County Public Health Officer. “It’s our mission to provide the COVID vaccine to those currently eligible who wish to receive it. This vaccine is our best line of defense against the COVID-19 virus, as we look to build immunity in our community and ultimately bring this horrible pandemic to an end.”

Tulare County’s supply is very limited, with only 400 appointments available at the International Agri-Center in Tulare. Tulare County has partnered with Curative to schedule appointments for the public.

Tulare County utilizes MyTurn for appointments made at a state-operated OptumServe vaccination site.

“March 1 I’ll tell our medical providers we’re flipping the switch with this tier. If the person’s an educator or an ag employee, then go ahead and get them started,” said Dr. Rais Vohra, Fresno County interim health officer.