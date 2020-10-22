22 Oct

US long-term mortgage rates hit new low; 30-year at 2.80%

published on October 22, 2020 - 2:27 PM
Written by Associated Press

(AP) — U.S. long-term mortgage rates slipped this week as the key 30-year loan marked a new all-time low for the 11th time this year.

Home loan rates have notched a year-long decline amid economic anxiety in the recession set off by the coronavirus pandemic. Mortgage buyer Freddie Mac reported Thursday that the average rate on the 30-year benchmark loan edged down to 2.80% from 2.81% last week. By contrast, the rate averaged 3.75% a year ago.

The average rate on the 15-year fixed-rate mortgage declined to 2.33% from 2.35%.

The low borrowing rates have bolstered demand from prospective homebuyers. Real estate database Zillow noted that home sales have continued an impressive run into September, as buyers have “stayed their course” despite the ongoing pandemic and the persistent shortage of available homes for sale.

Existing home sales last month rose at the fastest annual rate since 2010.

In a sign that job losses may have eased slightly but are still at historically high levels, the government reported Thursday that the number of laid-off Americans seeking unemployment benefits fell last week to 787,000.

Related Posts


e-Newsletter Signup

Our weekly poll

What is the single-biggest reason for a spike in violent crime in Fresno?

Loading ... Loading ...

Central Valley Biz Blogs

Popup
shares

3/5

Article views

remaining

Sign up icon

To continue website access to

TheBusinessJournal.com

please create a FREE account OR login here.

Create an Account

1/5

Article views

remaining

SKIP THE POP-UPS
For only $59 for one 1-year you will receive the Print edition along with EVERYTHING The Business Journal has to offer digitally, PLUS you will have unlimited 24- hour a day access to view articles at

TheBusinessJournal.com

Use Promo Code

*New Subscribers Only

Digital and Print
Subscribe Now!

XX Days Remaining

until you can view 5 more free articles

Sign up icon

Want access? Subscribe now & save $20 OFF.

Use Promo Code

WEBSUB20

* NEW SUBSCRIBERS ONLY

Subscribe Now!