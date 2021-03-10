MARTIN CRUTSINGER-AP Economics Writer">
10 Mar

US budget deficit hits record $1.05 trillion after 5 months

published on March 10, 2021 - 1:08 PM
Written by

(AP) — The U.S. government’s budget deficit through February hit an all-time high of $l.05 trillion for the first five months of this budget year, as spending to deal with the coronavirus pandemic surged at a pace far above an increase in tax revenue.

The Treasury Department reported Wednesday that the October through February deficit was 68% larger than the $624.5 billion deficit recorded during the same period last year.

It easily surpassed the previous five-month deficit of $652 billion set in 2010 when the government was spending to try to lift the country out of the deep recession caused by the 2008 financial crisis.

The Congressional Budget Office has projected that the deficit for the budget year that ends on Sept. 30 will be $2.3 trillion. However, that estimate does not include the cost of President Joe Biden’s $1.9 trillion COVID relief measure, which cleared Congress on Wednesday.

Last year’s deficit, also driven higher by virus relief packages, was a record $3.1 trillion.

Nancy Vanden Houten, senior economist at Oxford Economics, said she estimated the latest relief measure will drive this year’s deficit up to $3.4 trillion.

The deficit for the month of February was $310.9 billion, up from $236.3 billion in February 2020, the month before the pandemic hit with force, shutting down businesses and triggering millions of job losses.

From October through February, government revenue is up 5.1% to $1.44 trillion while outlays are up 24.7% to $2.48 trillion. The deficit is the gap between revenues and outlays.

The deficit was pushed higher by trillions of dollars in support approved by Congress starting last March, including a $900 billion measure approved in December that extended emergency unemployment benefits that had expired.

Some of the big spending increases noted in the Treasury Department report include an additional $148 billion for the Labor Department, with most of that increase going to pay for unemployment benefits for the millions of workers who lost jobs when the pandemic hit. There was also an increase of $24 billion in support for the Agriculture Department, with much of that going to pay for increases to government food assistance programs.

Mayra MacGuineas, president of the Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget, said that if all the temporary provisions in the relief plan passed Wednesday get extended or made permanent it could end up adding $4 trillion to the national debt over the next decade, double the $1.9 trillion advertised price tag.

“For all its flaws, we are hopeful this package will help end the pandemic and will restore the economy to its prior strength. At that point, we’ll need a plan to tackle our high and rising national debt,” MacGuineas said.

Related Posts


e-Newsletter Signup

Our weekly poll

Have you frequented a business that was in violation of coronavirus restrictions?

Loading ... Loading ...

Central Valley Biz Blogs

Popup
shares

3/5

Article views

remaining

Sign up icon

To continue website access to

TheBusinessJournal.com

please create a FREE account OR login here.

Create an Account

1/5

Article views

remaining

SKIP THE POP-UPS
For only $59 for one 1-year you will receive the Print edition along with EVERYTHING The Business Journal has to offer digitally, PLUS you will have unlimited 24- hour a day access to view articles at

TheBusinessJournal.com

Use Promo Code

*New Subscribers Only

Digital and Print
Subscribe Now!

XX Days Remaining

until you can view 5 more free articles

Sign up icon

Want access? Subscribe now & save $20 OFF.

Use Promo Code

WEBSUB20

* NEW SUBSCRIBERS ONLY

Subscribe Now!