21 May

US airlines resuming flights to Israel after cease-fire

published on May 21, 2021 - 1:08 PM
Written by Associated Press

United, Delta and American said Friday they are resuming flights to Tel Aviv after Israel and Hamas agreed to a cease-fire in violence that had included rockets fired at Ben Gurion International Airport.

Delta Air Lines plans to operate its first flight from New York to Tel Aviv since early last week on Friday night, with the first return trip on Sunday. Delta will “closely monitor the security situation and will make adjustments to our flight schedules as necessary,” spokesman Morgan Durrant said.

United Airlines also said it expects to resume service Friday night, with a flight from Newark, New Jersey, to Tel Aviv. The airline has not yet announced the resumption of flights from Chicago or San Francisco. It halted flights from all three U.S. cities to Israel on May 12.

American Airlines said it plans to restart New York-Tel Aviv flights on Monday.

The truce between Israel and the Palestinian militant group Hamas appeared to be holding Friday, after an 11-day war that left more than 250 people dead, mostly Palestinians.

