United expands service to Denver, resumes Chicago flights

United Airlines Airbus A319 aircraft

published on May 6, 2021

Written by The Business Journal Staff

As more travelers take to the skies for spring and summer travel, United Airlines is meeting demand by increasing capacity between Fresno Yosemite International Airport (FAT) and Denver International Airport (DEN) with the launch Thursday of a 1:30 p.m. daily mainline flight operated with the larger Airbus A319 126-seat aircraft.

The introduction of mainline service replaces one Denver flight previously operated with a regional jet. Regional jet service continues to operate two daily United flights between Fresno and Denver.

Also beginning today, United will resume once-daily service between Fresno and Chicago O’Hare International Airport (ORD) departing at 7:20 a.m. The major route returns seamless air access from California’s Central Valley to the Midwest with connections to the East Coast and beyond.

With the increased capacity on United’s Denver service and the resumption of its Chicago flights, the airline will add 125 seats per day, or 875 seats per week, into the Fresno market.

“We appreciate United Airlines for being a committed airline partner and for growing capacity in the Fresno market by introducing mainline service and returning popular destinations sought by Valley travelers,” said Director of Aviation Kevin Meikle. “As air travel continues to increase nationwide, United’s investment positions Fresno Yosemite International Airport and the Central Valley on a forward path with expanded flight and destination options.”

“Throughout the pandemic, National Park destinations — like Yosemite, Kings Canyon and Sequoia – have remained consistently popular with our customers who are looking for somewhere they can get outdoors and practice social distancing, and we’re expecting that trend to continue into the summer,” said Jean Massey, Managing Director – Domestic Regional Line Stations, United Airlines. “We’re thrilled to increase our capacity at Fresno Yosemite International Airport and provide more opportunities for our customers to travel to and from Fresno to four of our major hub airports.”

United’s presence at FAT offers Valley travelers flight options to four major airport hubs in the airline’s network. In addition to launching Denver mainline service, and resuming the Chicago route, United operates daily nonstop flights between Fresno and Los Angeles and San Francisco.