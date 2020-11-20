Unemployment returns to single digits in some parts of Valley

published on November 20, 2020 - 1:44 PM

Written by The Business Journal Staff

Share

Tweet

LinkedIn

Email 0 shares

Some Central Valley counties saw unemployment rates return to the single digits in October since the pandemic hit the state Employment Development Department’s employment numbers back in April.

The unemployment rate for Fresno County was 9.3% in October, down from 10.1% in September and above 6.1% a year ago.

The state’s survey for March just missed lockdown orders that came in mid month, but the April unemployment rate for Fresno County was 16.7%

Month over month, farm employment fell by 7,200 in October, as is normal for the fall season. Manufacturing, specifically nondurable goods, decreased by 800 jobs. Educational and health services saw the biggest gain in jobs with 1,800.

Annually, leisure & hospitality saw the largest decrease with 9,000 jobs. Retail trade lost 2,700 compared to las year, while government employment was cut back by 2,400 jobs.

Kings County’s unemployment rate was 9.3% last month, down from 10% in September and above 6.6% a year ago.

Month over month, farms gained 300 jobs. Manufacturing lost 500 jobs.

Year over year, Kings County shed 1,100 farm jobs and 2,800 nonfarm jobs, with the greatest losses in government with 1,200, leisure & hospitality with 600 jobs and 400 jobs each in manufacturing and trade, transportation & utilities.

Madera County recorded an 8.5% unemployment rate in October, down from 9.2% in September and above 5.6% a year ago.

Month over month, Madera lost 1,100 farm jobs and 700 net nonfarm jobs. Government posted the largest monthly decrease with 1,000 jobs.

Annually, nonfarm industries lost 2,100 jobs while 600 jobs were lost on farms. Government posted the largest annually decrease with 1,400 jobs.

Tulare County saw an unemployment rate of 10.9% in October, down from 11.9% in September and above 8.4% a year ago.

Month over month, farms lost 1,000 jobs while nonfarm industries shed a net 900 jobs. Government saw the largest decrease with 900 jobs, and manufacturers lost 300 jobs.

On an annual basis, Tulare County farms lost 9,200 jobs while nonfarm industries lost 8,800 jobs. Educational & health services saw the largest year over year drop with 3,100 jobs, followed by government with 2,500 and leisure & hospitality with 1,100 jobs lost.

California’s unemployment rate for October was 9.3%, down from 11.1% in September and above 3.9% a year ago.