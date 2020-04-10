UFC promises return to Tachi when ‘the whole world becomes normal again’

Image via Tachi Palace Casino Resort

published on April 10, 2020

Written by The Business Journal Staff

A national pay-per-view fighting event will not take place at Tachi Palace Casino Resort next week, though the head of the Ultimate Fighting Championship promises a match there as soon as “the whole world becomes normal again.”

UFC President Dana White announced Thursday he was “standing down” on hosting UFC 249 at the Lemoore-area casino April 18 due to pressure from Disney and ESPN executives. ESPN has been the exclusive pay-per-view partner of the UFC for the past year.

In a video on Facebook, White praised tribal officials at Tachi Palace for their commitment to host the matches that would’ve been staged without an arena audience.

“Tachi Palace stood their ground, stood behind us, and I can tell you how much I appreciate those guys,” White said.

He added that Tachi would host the first UFC match in California once bans on large gatherings are lifted in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

