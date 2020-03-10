Uber: Fresno customers among country’s most forgetful

Photo via Uber.



Written by Frank Lopez published on March 10, 2020

More Uber customers in Fresno and Modesto know the annoyance of forgetting something in a car than riders in other U.S. cities.

According to Uber’s Lost and Found Index, Fresno is fourth on the list of the “10 Most Forgetful Cities,” with Modesto trailing at the fifth spot. Both were the only California cities to make the list.

The fourth annual list compiles the most unique and popular items left in Uber cars by riders last year.

To compile the list, Uber dove into all the customer lost-and-found inquiries made in 2019, sorting by time, date and location of the query. The data gave Uber specific insights into which cities are the most forgetful and what times people are most forgetful.

The most unique items were gathered directly from rider comments. Uber compiled the most unique ones.

Cellphones topped the list of the “10 Most Commonly Forgotten Items,” followed by wallets, keys and backpacks/bags/purses at the fourth spot.

Without any ranking, some of the “50 Most Unique Lost Items” were: “mice for my pet snake to eat,” “official ‘Police Duty’ belt, “meat,” “my wife’s weed” and “Sriracha themed high socks.”

According to the 2020 Uber Lost and Found Index, riders are most forgetful on Fridays and Saturdays, and late at night. Specifically, the most common hours a rider forgets an item is at 6 p.m., ll p.m. and midnight.

The 10 Most “Forgetful” Cities are:

1. Lubbock, Texas,

2. Oxford, Mississippi

3. College Station, Texas

4. Fresno, California

5. Modesto, California

6. Lawrence, Kansas

7. St Cloud, Minnesota

8. Columbus, Georgia

9. Tallahassee, Florida

10. Fayetteville, North Carolina.