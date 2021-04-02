Breanna Hardy">
02 Apr

U.K., South African variants found in Tulare County

Stock photo.

published on April 2, 2021 - 1:38 PM
Written by

Tulare County has identified circulation of the U.K. and South African coronavirus variants. The county has confirmed two of the U.K. cases and one South African case. 

The individuals were identified through surveillance testing, in which positive Covid-19 tests are sent to a lab to test whether the positive case is a variant. 

This comes as Tulare County began offering all adults eligibility for the vaccine. While parts of the world and the United States are facing surges in cases, health officials ask the public to remain diligent at masking, hand washing and avoiding crowds when possible. 

Both types of variants are 50% more contagious than the original strain. Health officials urge the public to get vaccinated as soon as possible. 

“Considering the national trend, we’ve been aware of the variants being present in our state as well as surrounding counties,” Tulare County Public Health Officer Dr. Karen Haught said. “We need to continue the important safety measures to slow the spread of COVID-19. Wear your mask or face covering securely, keep proper social distance, avoid crowds, especially indoors, wash your hands with soap and water, get tested, and get vaccinated.”

Haught also said that Tulare County is prioritizing rural communities to be vaccinated by the end of May. 

“I urge our residents to remain vigilant so that we can maintain our path to reopening while preventing transmission of infections to vulnerable family members and friends,” Haught said. 

Related Posts


e-Newsletter Signup

Our weekly poll

Should Amazon's workforce vote to unionize?

Loading ... Loading ...

Central Valley Biz Blogs

Popup
shares

3/5

Article views

remaining

Sign up icon

To continue website access to

TheBusinessJournal.com

please create a FREE account OR login here.

Create an Account

1/5

Article views

remaining

SKIP THE POP-UPS
For only $59 for one 1-year you will receive the Print edition along with EVERYTHING The Business Journal has to offer digitally, PLUS you will have unlimited 24- hour a day access to view articles at

TheBusinessJournal.com

Use Promo Code

*New Subscribers Only

Digital and Print
Subscribe Now!

XX Days Remaining

until you can view 5 more free articles

Sign up icon

Want access? Subscribe now & save $20 OFF.

Use Promo Code

WEBSUB20

* NEW SUBSCRIBERS ONLY

Subscribe Now!