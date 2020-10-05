Two new housing communities slated for Visalia

The Avalon model home will be available at both communities. Photo contributed.

published on October 5, 2020 - 11:37 AM

Written by The Business Journal Staff

Share

Tweet

LinkedIn

Email 0 shares

A deal to develop two parcels of land in Visalia closed this week, bringing 121 single-family homes to the South Valley.

San Joaquin Valley Homes, in conjunction with Presidio Residential Capital will develop the two lots.

Arbor Gates will be a gated community on 19 acres with 91 lots near the northwest corner of Visalia Parkway and Demaree Street. The second, Cameron Court, will be on five acres with 30 lots near the southwest corner of Caldwell Avenue and Court Street. Construction will begin on the model homes for both communities in December. Building on the homes will begin spring 2021.

The lots at Arbor Gates will average 5,600 square feet with homes ranging between 1,297 to 1,597 square feet. Homes will be three-bedroom, two baths with an attached two-car garage. Some will have covered patios.

Cameron Court homes will be on 5,500 square-foot lots with homes the same size as those at Arbor Gates.

The two communities will be the 25th and 26th joint venture projects between the Visalia-based homebuilder and the San Diego-based real estate management company.