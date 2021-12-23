Tulare hospital to use $6M in special district relief funding for tower project

May 2018 file photo of Tulare Regional Medical Center

published on December 23, 2021 - 1:45 PM

Written by The Business Journal Staff

0 shares Share

Tweet

LinkedIn

Email

Special districts that missed out on Covid-19 financial relief are finally seeing some money hit the bank.

This month, special health care districts across California are receiving money from the California Special District Association as a result of Gov. Gavin Newsom’s $100 million budget allocation for the 2021-2022 state budget.

Fresno, Tulare and Madera counties have each gotten a piece of the pie, according to the California State Controller’s website – $11,140,649; $6,630,626 and $1,665,635, respectively.

Tulare Local Healthcare District has received over $6 million.

The district plans to apply the funds toward the Tower Construction project, a long beleaguered build undertaken to meet seismic compliance and safety standards.

According to a social media page for the Tulare’s Tower Construction project, an $85 million bond was passed in 2006 to build the new public hospital, but was never completed.

“This infusion of funds is a Godsend, as we have not received any significant relief funds up to this point while we have worked hard to maintain all services and keep our Tower Project and additional medical office space construction projects moving forward,” said Kevin Northcraft, president of the District Board of Directors. “We greatly appreciate the support and will make sure it goes to meeting the needs of the residents of our district.”

The district works to provide safe, efficient, technologically advanced health care to the City of Tulare and surrounding communities in Tulare County. The district owns Tulare Regional Medical Center, which is currently leased to Adventist Health after Tulare Regional Medical Center’s past CEO Yorai ‘Benny’ Benzeevi was accused of using hospital funds and loans for personal use.

The funding arrives after special districts across California experienced reduced budget and staff as a result of Covid-19. Though these special districts helped provide care during the pandemic, they initially received none of the relief funds available to cities and counties.

“Special districts are addressing our biggest statewide challenges, all at the local level,” said Neil McCormick, CEO of the California Special Districts Association. “We applaud Governor Newsom and our Legislature for recognizing this and responding to our requests for partnership.”

McCormick said the funds will make a difference in the communities the district serves.