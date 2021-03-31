Tulare County removes all barriers for vaccination



Written by Breanna Hardy published on March 31, 2021

Tulare County announced it is now vaccinating all adults 16 years and older.

The increased efforts and waived barriers come two weeks before Gov. Gavin Newsom originally said everyone would be eligible for the vaccine.

Vaccination for all adults will take place at the International Agri-Center, and the public can sign up through the Curative link. Those without internet access can call 559-685-2260.

Though eligibility is for everyone, the county’s main goal is still equity. The county said that some county-operated sites will prioritize vulnerable populations.

Individuals can check with their health care providers, pharmacies or community pop-up vaccination sites.

MyTurn will allow individuals to make appointments starting April 15. Currently, MyTurn will allow those 50 years and older to make appointments.

“We urge all our newly eligible residents and workforce to not delay and get vaccinated as soon as possible,” shared Dr. Karen Haught, Tulare County Public Health Officer. “This vaccine is our best line of defense against the COVID-19 virus, as we look to build immunity in our community, allowing us to safely lift restrictions on businesses and ultimately bring this horrible pandemic to an end.”