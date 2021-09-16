Tulare County officials recommend indoor masking for all

Gym goers wear masks at the Fit Republic at Fresno Street and Herndon Avenue in July 2020. Photo by Donald A. Promnitz



Written by Breanna Hardy published on September 16, 2021

As Covid-19 cases rise, Tulare County health officials made the call to reinforce Covid protocols.

Tulare County Health Officer Dr. Karen Haught is recommending all Tulare County residents and visitors wear face masks while indoors, regardless of vaccination status.

The decision comes as more and more local hospitals continue to be overwhelmed with patients severely sick from Covid-19.

“I am extremely concerned with the continued increases in cases locally with the delta variant being more contagious and spreading rapidly in Tulare County. It is strongly recommended that all individuals wear a face covering or mask when indoors in public buildings or businesses and when outdoors in crowds. Masking and vaccines are the two best tools we have to prevent transmission and severe illness from Covid-19,” said Haught. “We strongly urge our residents and the public to mask indoors, regardless of vaccination status, to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.”

The health department said that while vaccines remain the most effective way to fight Covid-19, universal masking will curb the spread of the virus and reduce demands already placed on hospitals and the health care system.