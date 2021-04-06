Breanna Hardy">
06 Apr

Tulare County moves into orange tier

published on April 6, 2021 - 12:54 PM
Written by

Tulare County moved along to the orange tier Tuesday after citing a case positivity of 2.3% and 2.9 cases per 100,000. 

Madera, Fresno, and Kings counties still remain in red. However, Madera County’s metrics meet orange tier criteria. If the numbers stay the same, the earliest Madera County can move tiers is April 20. A majority of counties sit in the orange tier today. 

Tulare County has opened vaccination up to all residents and employees 16 years and older.

Restaurants can increase capacity to 50%, and bars without food service can open outdoors with modifications. Succeeding the red tier, The Blueprint for a Safer Economy does not quantify capacity for retail, but says retail can be open indoors with modifications. 

Movie theaters can also open with a 50% capacity, or 200 people – whichever is fewer. Gyms can increase capacity to 25%, up from 10% in the red tier. 

