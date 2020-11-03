03 Nov

Tulare County announces health office closure

published on November 3, 2020 - 3:32 PM
Written by The Business Journal Staff

The Tulare County Health and Human Service Agency (HHSA) has confirmed that an employee at the Visalia In-Home Support Services has tested positive for Covid-19.

“It is not unexpected that employees may become ill as Covid-19 continues spreading throughout the community,” the HHSA reported in a press release. “The HHSA has protocols in place to address this and similar situations involving employees who become ill.”

The County has instructed all employees during this time not to come to work if they show any symptoms of illness. The HHSA has closed the location for cleaning and is notifying all members of its workforce with whom the infected employee may have had potential contact. They’ve begun to limit the number of employees working at its sites in March, which has limited exposure to other County employees.

