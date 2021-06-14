Tribe-owned hotel reopens after renovation

A Tachi tribal member offers a blessing for the newly renovated Sequoia Inn in Hanford on Monday. Photo by Edward Smith



Written by Edward Smith published on June 14, 2021 - 1:41 PM

The ribbon was cut to cap the biggest renovation of Hanford’s Sequoia Inn in its history.

Members of the Tachi Yokut tribe announced the $1 million investment had touched “every part of the building,” according to Michael Olujic, general manager for Tachi Palace Casino Resort.

Construction on the building started in July 2020 when tribal leadership had seen the need to redo rooms, hallways and exterior. Declines in the hospitality industry because of the pandemic made working on the property easier.

“We really saw this opportunity to start reinvesting in this property,” said Olujic.

The hotel has 56 rooms with six suites and two VIP suites. It is located just south of the Hanford Mall, off of tribal land.

Upgrades included new beds, cabinetry, televisions and amenities such as microwaves and refrigerators. Work was done floor by floor and was never completely closed, said Olujic.

The hotel was built in 1997. It has operated under the umbrella of the Tachi Palace Casino Resort since it was purchased in 2005.

Along with the hotel, renovations to the Coyote Entertainment Center at the casino will be completed this month, said Olujic. Shuttle service will be provided on weekends to the casino from the hotel and back.

The renovation at Sequoia Inn coincides with growth in central Hanford, said Amory Marple, CEO of the Hanford Chamber of Commerce.

A Dutch Bros opened in December 2020 and a Raising Cane’s Chicken restaurant is slated to open July 7.

Marple said the success of big-box stores such as Target, Walmart and Costco demonstrates Hanford can support business.

“It makes it seem that obviously Hanford can withstand larger corporate businesses,” said Marple. “I think that’s what started the popularity of others wanting to develop here.”

And the renovation of the Sequoia Hall will hopefully help with tourism, said Marple.

“It was time to invest in the community and it was time to invest in our partnership with Hanford,” said Olujic. “We felt that while Covid was going on, it was a good time to do it because travel was shut down.”