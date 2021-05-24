Tower District’s newest bar set to open June 16

The Splash Bar location in Fresno's Tower District has been five years in the making. Photo by Edward Smith



Written by Edward Smith published on May 24, 2021 - 2:19 PM

The Tower District’s newest bar is getting ready for a soft opening in June.

The owners of Splash Bar announced on Facebook that the video LGBT-friendly dance cafe will open June 16, coinciding with the date California is set to lift most Covid-19 restrictions for businesses.

The lounge specializing in Top 40 music has two bars — one in the front with couches, tables and TVs playing music videos, and in the back is a dance space, said T.J. Bruce, owner of Splash Bars, Inc. There are two other Splash Bars, one in San Jose and Reno. The Splash family of bars also has locations in Sacramento and Modesto.

Having two bars allow for two different genres of music playing at the same time. Splash Bar also has an outdoor patio area.

The project is five years in the making. Bruce purchased Landmark Restaurant in 2015 before it closed. Bruce’s life partner died and Bruce said it took a couple years to get going again. By the time Bruce was ready to open, Covid hit. The nine bars he operates were closed for 14 months.

But now, construction is finished and needed permits in hand. A grand opening date has not been set yet and is largely dependent on how California’s reopening goes, Bruce said.

The June opening coincides with Pride Month, celebrated by the LGBT community.

“We’re excited to open and we’re optimistic about the future,” Bruce said.