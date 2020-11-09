Tioga-Sequoia Brewing to donate sales to help forest

Creek Fire burning in the Sierra National Forest in September. U.S. Forest Service photo

A partnership between a local brewery and a environmental fund hopes to do its part to restore the fire-damaged Sierra Nevada forest.

Tioga-Sequoia Brewing Co. announced a partnership with the Central Sierra Resiliency Council to rebuild and restore the Central Sierra Nevada forest following the Creek Fire, according to a press release.

The Central Sierra Resiliency Council was approved to become a “1% for the Planet” nonprofit partner. 1% for the Planet is a network of businesses who donate 1% of their yearly revenue to environmental nonprofits. Tioga-Sequoia became a 1% for the Planet member earlier this year.

As a partner with the Resiliency Council, the Downtown Fresno brewery will donate 1% of its annual sales to the nonprofit over the next five years. This is anticipated to bring in more than $20,000 in the first year. The brewery will also help provide outreach and volunteer efforts.

The network has raised more than $265 million for nonprofits since 2002.

“After witnessing the devastation of the Creek Fire in our own backyard forest, we were compelled to help in the short term with humanitarian relief and in the long-term to assist restoring the communities and wilderness damaged by the Creek Fire. We are excited to partner with the amazing group of volunteers behind the Resiliency Fund, and begin to put our ‘1% for the Planet’ commitment to work while creating more opportunities for the future,” said Michael Cruz president of Tioga-Sequoia in the press release.

The Central Sierra Resiliency Fund is a functioning part of the Central Sierra Historical Society and Museum. Money to it will go toward reforesting and rebuilding mountain communities.