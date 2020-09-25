Three area companies selected for Walmart pitch

Walmart store.

published on September 25, 2020 - 2:21 PM

Written by The Business Journal Staff

Share

Tweet

LinkedIn

Email 0 shares

Walmart has notified two companies in Fresno and one in Visalia that they were among 850 open call applicants invited to pitch their products to the conglomerate’s team of merchants for the chance to land on Walmart and Sam’s Club shelves — both online and in the marketplace.

The companies include Sierra Soups, a family business with over 20 years in Fresno, and Poindexter Nut Co. of Selma, with over 50 years in business.

Livia Global in Visalia is also scheduled to meet with Walmart next week. They will be pitching their nasal spray probiotics and probiotics for pets.

Some 134 other companies from the state were also selected.