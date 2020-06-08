Thousands of LA protesters won’t be charged over curfew



Written by BRIAN MELLEY and JOHN ANTCZAK published on June 8, 2020 - 1:58 PM

Share

Tweet

LinkedIn

Email 0 shares

(AP) — Los Angeles prosecutors won’t charge thousands of protesters who were arrested after violating curfew and other orders by police in the city that’s made the most arrests during U.S. demonstrations over racial injustice.

City Attorney Mike Feuer said Monday that his office will develop an alternative without punishment for protesters who were cited for violating curfew or failing to obey orders to leave.

District Attorney Jackie Lacey said she won’t file charges in misdemeanor cases.

Los Angeles police and county sheriff’s deputies arrested more than 3,000 people over days of mostly peaceful protests following the death of George Floyd. The vast majority of citations were for violating curfew or dispersal orders.

Prosecutors said they would keep pursuing charges for looting, burglary, vandalism and any violence.

Lacey has already charged more than 60 people with felonies related to the protests. The majority were for looting.