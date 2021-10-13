This Del Taco closed. See what’s coming next

The Del Taco location at Shaw and Brawley avenues in Fresno was closed in February 2020, with an eviction notice posted at the door. Photo by Frank Lopez



Written by Edward Smith published on October 13, 2021 - 1:57 PM

A former Del Taco in Northwest Fresno has found a new tenant and a new cuisine.

A permit was filed to begin work to transform the restaurant at 3868 W. Shaw Ave. into an Ono Hawaiian BBQ. As the name suggests, Ono serves barbecued chicken, beef, pork and seafood Hawaiian-style alongside rice and macaroni salad.

The permit listed Peter and Julie Ivancovich of Visalia as owners of the building. There are two other Ono locations in Fresno at 5075 E. Kings Canyon Road and 8480 N. Friant Road, Ste. 104.

The Del Taco closed in February 2020 after a lawsuit to end the lease sought over $100,000 in fees, including amounts for past due rent.