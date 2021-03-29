These parts of Fresno will get a sprucing up. Here’s how you can help

Volunteers pick up trash in Fresno's Cultural Arts District earlier this month. Image via Beautify Fresno

published on March 29, 2021 - 2:45 PM

Written by The Business Journal Staff

0 shares Share

Tweet

LinkedIn

Email

Beautify Fresno has announced the dozen projects and locations for its citywide Great American Cleanup taking place on April 24.

The new initiative from the City of Fresno marshals resources from public and private sources to make a meaningful change in keeping the town clean.

Downtown Fresno – co-hosted by the Downtown Fresno Partnership

The event will clean up the Brewery District downtown bordered by Tulare, G, Ventura and L streets and includes the area bordered by Ventura, Fulton, Santa Clara and L streets.

Tower District – co-hosted by the Tower District Marketing Committee and Goldstein’s Mortuary & Delicatessen

The event will clean up the Tower District downtown centered around Olive Street and the surrounding business and residential streets between Echo and San Pablo streets.

San Joaquin River at River West – co-hosted by the San Joaquin River Parkway and Conservation Trust

The event will clean up the River West area along the San Joaquin River and nearby ponds at the Spano River Ranch in North Fresno.

Shaw Avenue Corridor – co-hosted by Support Northwest Fresno and Lifebridge Community Church

The event will clean up the Shaw Avenue Corridor – both north and south – between Golden State Parkway and West Avenue.

Fort Miller area – co-hosted by Fresno Metro Ministry, the Better Blackstone Association, and the Fresno Community Health Improvement Partnership (FCHIP).

The event will clean up the streets and neighborhoods around Fort Miller Middle School between Blackstone and Wishon avenues on the east and west between Dakota and Shields avenues on the north and south.

Kings Canyon/Clovis area – co-hosted by New Covenant Community Church

This event will clean up the lots next to and behind the Vons Supermarket and Dollar Tree in Southeast Fresno.

Saint Rest Neighborhood area – co-hosted by Clinica Sierra Vista and Saint Rest Baptist Church

The event will clean up the streets and neighborhoods around Saint Rest Baptist church and do some touch-up work and weeding at the Saint Rest Community Plaza between S. Clara Ave. and Elm on the east and west and Chester Riggins Avenue and Church Avenue, on the north and south.

Roosevelt High School area – co-hosted by Every Neighborhood Partnership

This event will clean up the area near Roosevelt High School along Tulare Avenue between Cedar and Maple avenues, and the neighborhoods and alleys north to the Illinois-Bend-McKenzie avenues border.

Lions Skate Park area – co-hosted by Americorps

This event will clean up the area around Lions Skate Park along Marks and Rialto avenues, and down the median on Emerson Avenues from Marks to Hughes avenues

Airport District – co-hosted by Air National Guard 144th Fighter Wing

The event will clean up the industrial area east of Fresno Yosemite International Airport along Clovis, Shields, Argyle and Clinton avenues

Southwest Fresno tree planting – co-hosted by Tree Fresno

The event will plant 211 trees, funded by CalFire and High Speed Rail, at Green Valley Recycling. The site is just off Highway 99 and the North Avenue exit. The facility is located under the newly constructed high-speed rail line, and the landscaping will ultimately include nearly 400 trees and other plants.

Graffiti/Trash abatement near McKinley and Highway 168 – co-hosted by the Fresno City College Fire Academy

This event will paint over 3,500 square feet of graffiti along a wall at the bottom of the highway embankment just southeast of McKinley Avenue and Highway 168, along with removing trash on the service trail that runs along the bottom of the embankment (City graffiti crew will supervise.)

All events will take place simultaneously between 10:00 a.m. and noon. Participants are invited to an outdoor celebration rally in the H Street parking lot, across from Chukchansi Park, from 12:30 p.m. – 1:30 p.m. that will include food trucks, music and activities.

Beautify Fresno is hoping to attract more than 800 volunteers. Interested volunteers can find out more about each event and sign up by visiting https://www.beautifyfresno.org/great-american-cleanup/. Every volunteer will get a free Beautify Fresno Great American Cleanup t-shirt.

The Keep America Beautiful Great American Cleanup™ (GAC) is one of the largest community service events in the nation. GAC takes place nationwide during the spring as part of Earth Day celebrations and prompts individuals to take greater responsibility for their local environment by conducting grassroots community service projects that engage volunteers, local businesses, and civic leaders.

Beautify Fresno will follow guidance from the national advisors at Keep America Beautiful, as well as all health and safety protocols from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Fresno County Department of Public Health. Safety vests, paper pickers, gloves and trash bags, along with pre-packaged snacks and bottled water will be provided to volunteers.