These Fresno organizations win ‘Save Our Nonprofits’ grant money

Fresno City Council President Miguel Arias has released a list of nonprofit organizations in his District 3 that have received part of $500,000 in CARES Act funding through the “Save Our Nonprofits” grant.

Citywide there were more than 100 total submitted applications, with 35 organizations total winning awards of up to $20,000 — 11 of them in District 3.

“The pandemic has been extremely difficult for many of our local organizations who are on the ground providing direct relief to our residents,” Arias said in a statement. “That is why our City Council has invested $500,000 in CARES ACT funds to provide 35 organizations with direct relief.”

District 3 winners include:

$5,000 grants

Elder Abuse Services, Inc.

Cecil C. Hinton Center

On Ramps Economic Development Corp.

$10,000 grants

Southwest Fresno Development Corp.

Chinatown Fresno Foundation

Fresno Ideaworks

$20,000 grants

Fresno Police Chaplaincy

Studentnest Foundation

CASA of Fresno & Madera Counties

Hands On Central California

Storyland & Playland, Inc.