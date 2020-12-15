15 Dec

These Fresno organizations win ‘Save Our Nonprofits’ grant money

published on December 15, 2020 - 3:28 PM
Written by Gabriel Dillard

Fresno City Council President Miguel Arias has released a list of nonprofit organizations in his District 3 that have received part of $500,000 in CARES Act funding through the “Save Our Nonprofits” grant.

Citywide there were more than 100 total submitted applications, with 35 organizations total winning awards of up to $20,000 — 11 of them in District 3.

“The pandemic has been extremely difficult for many of our local organizations who are on the ground providing direct relief to our residents,” Arias said in a statement. “That is why our City Council has invested $500,000 in CARES ACT funds to provide 35 organizations with direct relief.”

District 3 winners include:

$5,000 grants
Elder Abuse Services, Inc.
Cecil C. Hinton Center
On Ramps Economic Development Corp.

$10,000 grants
Southwest Fresno Development Corp.
Chinatown Fresno Foundation
Fresno Ideaworks

$20,000 grants
Fresno Police Chaplaincy
Studentnest Foundation
CASA of Fresno & Madera Counties
Hands On Central California
Storyland & Playland, Inc.

Subscribe Now!