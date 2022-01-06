These businesses to shine as Fresno Chamber award winners

Darden Architects has been in business since 1959, and got into the interior design space in 1994.

published on January 6, 2022

Written by The Business Journal Staff

The Fresno Chamber of Commerce has announced the winners of its entrepreneur awards as part of the upcoming Valley Business Awards.

The four business award winners will be recognized during the broadcast Feb. 24 at 7 p.m. on KSEE 24, along with the chamber’s 2022 Leon S. Peters Awards winner, Thomas G. Richards of the Penstar Group.

Darden Architects, a Fresno Architectural, planning and interior design firm, won the Harold Zinkin Entrepreneur of the Year Award, which goes to an established Fresno area business that delivers exceptional vision, innovation and leadership while significantly contributing to local commerce.

The Community Champion of the Year goes to businesses that exhibit dedication to bettering the community and going beyond average civic duty. This year it will be presented to Kotman Technology, a locally owned tech company that provides IT service, security solutions and strategic technology consulting.

Windsong Productions, a full-service creative video production firm with national brands including Burt’s Bees, won the Rising Star of the Year Award, which goes to growing local businesses that exhibit innovation with the ability to market their product and services beyond the Valley.

The Student Entrepreneur of the Year Award goes to Melvin Velasquez of Get Served Transportation. Velasquez is a Fresno State student who developed a business to encourage physically challenged individuals to hire Personal Care Assistants (PCAs) either on the spot or in advance for support.

“Fresno would not be the incredible commercial center it is without the audacious appetite and innovative mentality of our local entrepreneurs,” said Scott Miller, President & CEO of the Fresno Chamber of Commerce. “Putting a spotlight on individuals and businesses of this caliber is a valuable reminder of what our community is capable of, and the talent and hard-work that exists in our region.”