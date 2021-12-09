The readers have spoken. Here are the 2021 Best of Central Valley Business winners

Publisher Gordie Webster announces the 2021 winners of the Best of Central Valley Business Readers Choice Awards Tuesday at the Elbow Room in Fresno. Photo by Gabriel Dillard

published on December 9, 2021 - 12:48 PM

Written by The Business Journal Staff

It was a congratulatory environment Tuesday evening at Fresno’s Elbow Room as The Business Journal honored the companies emerging as winners of our annual reader voting contest.

An invite-only crowd of just under 100 people representing winners and finalists gathered to find out who our readers crowned the cream of the crop in our eighth-annual event.

From a humble start of 22,000 votes in the first year of competition, nearly 151,000 individual votes were cast at thebusinessjournal.com from Sept. 1 to Oct. 31 for the 2021 Best of Central Valley Business Readers Choice Awards. That also represents an increase of 16% from last year.

Website visitors chose their favorite local businesses in 35 categories. While voters were required to vote in a minimum of 25 categories for a ballot to count, no categories were skipped in the 4,313 ballots cast.

Website visitors chose their favorite local businesses in 35 categories. While voters were required to vote in a minimum of 25 categories for a ballot to count, no categories were skipped in the 4,313 ballots cast.

Best Company to Work For

London Properties

1st finalist: Community Medical Centers

2nd finalist: Central Valley Community Bank

Best Politician on Business Issues

Rep. Devin Nunes

1st finalist: Assemblyman Jim Patterson

2nd finalist: Rep. Jim Costa

Best Business Supporting Local Charities

Granville Homes

1st finalist: Table Mountain Casino

2nd finalist: Central Valley Community Bank

Best Nonprofit

Marjaree Mason Center

1st finalist: Ronald McDonald House Charities

2nd finalist: Hinds Hospice

Best Commercial Real Estate Company

Colliers

1st finalist: Fortune Associates

2nd finalist: Stumpf and Co.

Best Residential Real Estate Company

London Properties

1st finalist: Guarantee Real Estate

2nd finalist: Realty Concepts

Best Real Estate Property Management Company

Granville Homes

1st finalist: Manco Abbott

2nd finalist: Dana Butcher & Associates

Best Architectural Firm

Darden Architects

1st finalist: The Taylor Group

2nd finalist: Teter

Best Engineering Firm

Blair Church & Flynn

1st finalist: Precision Civil Engineering

2nd finalist: Provost & Pritchard Consulting Group

Best Home Builder

Granville Homes

1st finalist: Wathen Castanos

2nd finalist: De Young properties

Best Business Bank

Central Valley Community Bank

1st finalists: Chase Bank, Fresno First Bank (tie)

2nd finalist: Wells Fargo

Best Employment Service

PrideStaff

1st finalist: Denham

2nd finalist: Hire up Staffing Services

Best Property/Casualty Insurance Company

DiBuduo & DeFendis Insurance Brokers

1st finalist: Alliant Insurance Services, Inc.

2nd finalist: Der Manouel Insurance Group

Best Credit Union

Educational Employees Credit Union

1st finalist: Golden 1 Credit Union

2nd finalist: Noble Credit Union

Best Auto Dealership

Selma Auto Mall

1st finalist: Hedrick’s Chevrolet

2nd finalist: Fresno Lexus

Best Accounting Firm

Nunes & Nunes CPA Inc.

1st finalist: The Garabedian Group

2nd finalist: Moss Adams LLP

Best Law Firm

McCormick Barstow LLP

1st finalist: Baker Manock & Jensen

2nd finalist: Wild Carter & Tipton

Best Marketing Agency

JP Marketing

1st finalist: Jeffrey Scott Agency

2nd finalist: Five Creative Group

Best Bar to Entertain Clients

Elbow Room

1st finalist: Pismo’s Coastal Grill

2nd finalist: The Annex Kitchen

Best Hospital

Clovis Community Medical Center

1st finalist: Valley Children’s Hospital

2nd finalist: Kaiser Permanente

Best Technology Company

PC Solutions

1st finalist: Agrian Inc.

2nd finalist: BCT Consulting

Best Shopping Center

River Park Shopping Center

1st finalist: Fig Garden Village

2nd finalist: Marketplace at El Paseo

Best Chamber of Commerce

Fresno Chamber of Commerce

1st finalist: Clovis Chamber of Commerce

2nd finalist: Central California Hispanic Chamber of Commerce

Best Woman-Owned Business

La Tapatia Tortilleria

1st finalist: Casa de Tamales

2nd finalist: Alert-O-Lite

Best Office Equipment Company

California Business Machines

1st finalist: Caltronics Business Systems

2nd finalist: Ray Morgan Co.

Best Commercial Printing Company

Fastsigns

1st finalist: Dumont

2nd finalist: Alpha Graphics

Best Catering Company

Pardini’s Catering

1st finalist: The Painted Table

2nd finalist: Meat Market

Best Security Company

Matson Alarm

1st finalist: Turner Security Systems

2nd finalist: AmeriGuard Security

Best Golf Course to Take a Client

Copper River Country Club

1st finalist: Fort Washington Country Club

2nd finalist: San Joaquin Country Club

Best Interior Design Firm

Darden Architects

1st finalist: Facility Designs

2nd finalist: Classic Interior Designs, Inc.

Best Local Morning Drive Radio Show

KMJ 580 AM

1st finalist: K-Love 91.1

2nd finalist: Kiss Country 93.7

Best Local Lunch Spot

Dog House Grill

1st finalist: Pismo’s Coastal Grill

2nd finalist: Sam’s Italian Deli

Best Family-Owned Business

Wawona Frozen Foods – The Smittcamp Family

1st finalist: London Properties – The Conner Family

2nd finalist: Selma Auto Mall – The Nelson Family

Best Title Company

Chicago Title Co.

1st finalist: First American Title

2nd finalist: Old Republic Title Co.

Best Local Annual Event to Attend

The Big Fresno Fair

1st finalist: Big Hat Days

2nd finalist: Clovis Rodeo