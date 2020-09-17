17 Sep

The Latest: Israel starts new lockdown, warns more may come

published on September 17, 2020
Written by

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is warning that authorities “may have no choice” but to enact even tighter measures as the country heads into a second lockdown following a months-long rise in coronavirus cases.

In a televised address late Thursday, Netanyahu predicts that other countries will also be forced to impose new closures to contain the pandemic.

Israel’s government is imposing widespread restrictions starting Friday, with many businesses closed and people largely confined to their homes. A similar lockdown in the spring largely contained the outbreak, but the daily case numbers grew rapidly after the economy was reopened in May.

Israel has reported more than 172,000 cases since the start of the outbreak, including at least 1,163 deaths.

