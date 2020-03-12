The Latest: Disneyland closing on Saturday amid virus fears



Written by Associated Press published on March 12, 2020

(AP) -Disneyland in California will close on Saturday because of concerns over the spread of the new coronavirus.

Disneyland Resort said in a statement Thursday that the resort and Disney California Adventure that are next door to each other in the Los Angeles suburb of Anaheim will remain closed through the end of the month.

The resort says hotels will remain open until Monday so guests can make travel arrangements.