The Business Journal harvests statewide awards

The Business Journal's coverage of the emerging hemp industry won a statewide award. 2019 file photo

published on April 1, 2020 - 1:32 PM

Written by Gabriel Dillard

The Business Journal took home first- and second-place honors in the 2019 California Journalism Awards held by the California News Publishers Association.

David Castellon’s piece “Raising the good ol’ raisin,” won first place in the category of Agricultural Reporting.

The story examines the methods the local raisin industry uses to make their product more exciting and palatable, especially for young people.

“An innovative and fresh look at a familiar topic,” according to a judge’s comment. “Nutrition is examined in a thorough manner accompanied by a great layout and top-notch photography. All around a solid, fun and impressive piece of work.”

Castellon also receive second place in the Agricultural Reporting category for his series on hemp growing.

Donald A. Promnitz received a third place award in the category for Public Service Journalism for his piece on Clovis Unified’s opioid crisis.

“Solid coverage of an important and growing issue,” a judge said.

Edward Smith received a fifth place award in the Coverage of Business News category for his story headlined “In a pickle,” about discontent among franchisees of a local restaurant chain.

The Business Journal also received fifth place in the category of Front Page Layout & Design.

The competition is among California newspapers with similar circulation levels as The Business Journal.