Tesoro Viejo development announces newest builder

published on March 5, 2021 - 12:05 PM

Written by The Business Journal Staff

The Tesoro Viejo development announced that De Young Properties is joining the homebuilding team at Madera County’s newest master-planned community.

De Young Properties will widen the selection of homes available for homebuyers at Tesoro Viejo with their Verano neighborhood. A VIP list is forming now offering the priority homesite selection and pricing.

“We are thrilled to welcome De Young Properties to our team of outstanding homebuilders,” said Brent McCaffrey, president of Tesoro Viejo Development. “As a respected, local family homebuilder for three generations, De Young understands our central valley and delivers high-quality homes with an industry-leading warranty.”

De Young Properties began building in 1974 to help families realize their dream of homeownership. They have built more than 7,000 homes in the Central Valley.

“We are honored to be part of the visionary Tesoro Viejo community and continue to be impressed by its growth,” said Ryan De Young, President of De Young Properties. “I invite you to come explore the master planned community, you will immediately feel a sense of connection and well-being. We know our homebuyers will be proud to call this community home, and we look forward to welcoming them to DeYoung Verano at Tesoro Viejo.”

Other local builders that have worked on the Tesoro Viejo development include D.R. Horton, K. Hovnanian Homes and McCaffrey Homes

De Young Properties will unveil the new Verano neighborhood and the Discover Series collection in the Hillside Village at Tesoro Viejo. Exclusively designed for Tesoro Viejo, this collection includes four new single- and two-story floorplan designs, ranging from approximately 1,515 to 2,313 square feet flexible living space with up to four bedrooms and three bathrooms.

Each home at De Young Verano will be a De Young SmartHome, which means innovative energy efficient technology, advanced home automation and connectivity and green building practices.

Tesoro Viejo features 1,600 acres of rolling hills and vistas at the foot of Little Table Mountain. The community features about 400 acres of permanently preserved natural open space, parks, recreational areas and miles of trails.

De Young Properties is the newest homebuilder in Hillside Village, Tesoro Viejo’s inaugural residential village. Hillside Village will offer up to 800 homes and amenities including a resort-style clubhouse, amphitheater, neighborhood parks and Hillside Elementary School that serves students from transitional kindergarten through 8th grade.

De Young Properties unveils the new Verano neighborhood and Discover Series designs this month. A VIP List is forming now and interested homebuyers are encouraged to join at www.deyoungproperties.com.