Teazer World Tea Market expanding outside the Valley

Teazer World Tea Market opening in San Luis Obispo.



Written by Breanna Hardy published on January 12, 2021 - 1:09 PM

Teazer World Tea Market is expanding outside the Central Valley for the first time. The tea shop will represent the Central Valley in its new space in Downtown San Luis Obispo.

Ann Liao, owner of Teazer World Tea Market, said that expansion was made possible by both Fresno-based investors and her work ethic.

“Whenever there is difficult times, my personal belief is that’s when I need to work the hardest,” Liao said.

Liao hopes to reach new customers in SLO, but also reach her Fresno customers who frequent the coast. Teazer will reap the benefits of Fresno customers who are already familiar.

Liao hopes to open the new store in March.

“To be honest our sales definitely have been affected by the pandemic. Our business hours have been shortened for the first time in 17 years,” Liao said.

However, when the space opened up at the end of June last year, Liao was able to secure the space by the end of July.

Matt Quaglino, company president of Quaglino Properties, LLC, is excited to welcome Fresno’s Teazer to the community.

Quaglino said the 1,600-square-foot space was previously occupied by Peet’s Coffee and Tea, which canceled the lease June 30 of last year. The building is located off of Higuera and Morro streets.

“It’s tough out there; it’s nice to have someone coming in instead of going out,” he said.

Teazer currently operates a total of four stores in Fresno and Clovis.