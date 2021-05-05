“Taco”-noculations: Madera County giving away tacos with vaccines

File photo.

published on May 5, 2021 - 2:06 PM

Written by The Business Journal Staff

0 shares Share

Tweet

LinkedIn

Email

Vaccine clinics are capitalizing on Cinco de Mayo to lower infection rates.

Madera County Department of Public Health is handing out two free tacos with each vaccination today at Pan-Am Park on East Cleveland Avenue and North Lake Street in Madera.

The county hopes that hosting events like this will incentivize vaccination rates. Many cities and counties around the country have opted for incentives such as gift cards and food.

Tacos are provided by Taqueria y Restaurant Maranatha in Madera. The restaurant will provide around 600 tacos for 300 people to receive two each at the clinic.

The drive-thru vaccination clinic is open from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m., offering both the Johnson & Johnson and Moderna vaccines.

Recent data show that out of the total number of Madera County residents currently eligible, 46.1% have received at least the first dose and 32.7% are fully vaccinated.

“Vaccinations are key to helping slow the spread of COVID-19 in Madera County and move the community forward. MCDPH continues to look for creative ways to increase vaccine rates and make vaccines as accessible as possible to everyone who is eligible in Madera County,” said Sara Bosse, public health director.

Supervisor Leticia Gonzalez said, “We’re seeing light at the end of the tunnel. I am proud of our Madera County Public Health for leading vaccination efforts in creating herd immunity. It takes a team to be successful. Together we are stronger!”

Tacos are limited to the first 300 attendees. Adults 18 years or older can either walk up to the clinic or pre-register on MyTurn.