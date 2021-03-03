Tachi Palace launches mobile app

Tachi Palace Casino Resort

Tachi Palace has launched a new mobile app for use on Apple and Android devices, allowing patrons a more convenient way to receive casino information, players club status and other information.

Developed by Las Vegas-based Aristocrat Technologies, the app will allow access to Premiere Club Card points, offers and rewards, player tier account details, win/loss statements, new slot machine releases, food specials, resort information and hotel booking.

“We are excited to offer this new convenient way for patrons to access personalized information and learn about the latest happenings and special promotions,” said Michael Olujic, GM for Tachi Palace Casino Resort. “The launch of this app also provides us with an additional avenue to elevate our customer service.”

There will also be incentives to check in through the app including free offers for dining, among others. The app is free and available in both the Apple Store and on Google Play under the name TACHI PALACE.