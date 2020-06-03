Table Mountain reopening with tighter precautions

published on June 3, 2020 - 1:49 PM

The Table Mountain Rancheria Tribal Council and Table Mountain Casino board of directors are getting ready to open their doors next week — but new and extensive precautions will be implemented for the safety of guests and staff.

According to a press release put out on social media Wednesday morning, the plan is to welcome guests back on Monday, with doors open from 10 a.m. to 2 a.m., and closed for eight hours for sanitation of the property.

The casino closed in mid-March to comply with recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control, and in collaboration with state and local government as a precaution during the Covid-19 pandemic.

“During our 12-week closure, our Casino and Rancheria teams have collaborated on an extensive and aggressive health and sanitation program that emphasizes the safety, health and protection of our guests, team members and tribe,” the release said.

During the first phase of reopening, guest occupancy levels will be limited to 650. These guests will have their temperatures taken at the door, being denied entry if they have a temperature of over 100.1 on a second reading. Masks and the use of Club Cards will be mandatory.

A number of services and features are also temporarily being halted, including valet services, buses, Eagles Landing Restaurant and the Mountain Feast Buffet and all table games — including poker and bingo.

Smoking at the casino, except for designated outdoor areas, will also be banned.