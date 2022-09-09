09 Sep

Survivor Tree planted in time for 9/11 ceremony at Clovis Memorial site

Image of 9/11 Memorial via California 911 Memorial webpage.

published on September 9, 2022 - 1:04 PM
Written by The Business Journal Staff

A memorial ceremonial will be held at the California 9/11 Memorial in Clovis Sunday.

The California 9/11 Memorial Board of Directors is inviting media and the public to attend the ceremony at the memorial at 3486 Never Forget Lane in Clovis starting 8:30 am.

Attendees of the ceremony will be able to see recent expansion of the memorial center, including a Flight 93 tribute, and a sapling from the original Survivor Tree, which was gifted from the National September 11 Memorial Museum in New York.

The Survivor Tree is a callery pear tree that survived the Sept. 11 attacks on the World Trade Center in 2001.

The Board of Directors are founding member captain Jim Stemler, board president Dr. Kathryn Catania and memorial executive director Terra Brusseau.

