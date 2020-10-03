02 Oct

Survey finds Fresno an affordable locale for hotels

Fresno’s been found to be one of the most affordable U.S. cities to visit, according to a new survey of hotel room rates.

According to Cheaphotels.org, Fresno was ranked 45th on a list of 50 cities in the U.S. for average cost of a double hotel room, with an average of $78 per night. In contrast, Sacramento, which ranked No. 1, had an average of $131 per night.

The survey was of rates for October for centrally located hotels with a 3-star rating or higher.

The survey also found Fresno among the markets that saw the rates drop the least due to the coronavirus pandemic.

“The least significant Covid impact is recorded in Jacksonville, Indianapolis and Fresno, with hotel rates dropping by less than 10% in those cities,” the survey said.

The cheapest city, Las Vegas, had an average cost of $35.

