10 May

Sun-Maid hosting job fair tomorrow, 75-plus jobs available

published on May 10, 2021 - 2:24 PM
Written by The Business Journal Staff

Sun-Maid Growers of California is hosting a one-day job fair Tuesday with hopes of filling more than 75 positions.

No experience is necessary for most seasonal and permanent positions. Attendees should bring a resume and on-the-sport forklift testing will be administered for positions requiring machine operation.

Varying positions are available for machine operators, forklift drivers, bin repair stack crew and more.

Employment is contingent on the results of a background check and passing a drug test.

The job fair is May 11 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Sun-Maid plant at 13525 S. Bethel Ave. in Kingsburg.

The job fair will include social distancing practices, proper sanitizing and mandatory masking for candidates. Online applications are available here.

