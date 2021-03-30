30 Mar

Study: Fresno at middle of pack for real estate agent wages

published on March 30, 2021 - 2:19 PM
Written by The Business Journal Staff

Fresno comes in at the middle of the pack in a new study of highest-paying metros for real estate agents.

Real estate sales website Sundae used 2019 data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics data last updated in July 2020 to identified the areas where agents bring home the most pay.

Out of 181 U.S. metros included, Fresno ranked at No. 60 with a median annual estate agent wage of $49,120. That equates to a median hourly wage of $23.62. The number of real estate agents listed for Fresno was 220, for an employment rate of 0.577 per 1,000 jobs.

Midland, Texas, with a median annual wage of $94,130, came in at No. 1.

The only California market to break the top 10 was San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, with a median annual wage of $75,650 for a No. 8 showing.

Bakersfield came in at No. 82 with a median annual wage of $45,480.

The “North Texas Region of Texas nonmetropolitan area” came in last with a median annual wage of $18,640.

