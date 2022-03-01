Study: Central Valley ranks high for excessive drinking, unemployment

published on March 1, 2022 - 2:33 PM

Written by The Business Journal Staff

The Central Valley is well represented on a list of California counties with the highest ratio of heavy drinking to unemployment, according to a new study.

The nationwide study by rehabs.com, provider of addiction treatment resources, found that overall, California ranks 23rd in America when looking at the number of heavy drinkers and unemployment number, weighted by the local working population size to calculate rankings.

Alaska ranked first place with nearly 80,000 excessive drinkers and an unemployment rate of 6.1% Utah came in last with 349,642 excessive drinkers and unemployment of 2.6%.

Imperial emerged in first place among California counties for highest rate of unemployed drinkers with nearly 20,000 excessive drinkers and an 18.3% unemployment rate. Santa Clara placed last with 210,252 problem drinkers and a 2.5% jobless rate.

Tulare County had the highest local ranking at No. 4 with 50,843 excessive drinkers and 9.6% unemployment.

Fresno County came in at No. 7 with 108,962 problem drinkers and 7.2% unemployment.

Kings County was ranked No. 11 with 16,680 excessive drinkers and 7.9% unemployment.

At No. 17, Madera had 17,158 problem drinkers and unemployment of 6.9%.