16 Nov

Strange sight in the skies next week is mapping groundwater

The SkyTEM, helicopter-borne geophysical scanning system will be operating in and around Fresno County next week. SkyTEM image

published on November 16, 2020 - 2:05 PM
Written by The Business Journal Staff

Starting next week residents living west and south of Fresno may see something strange in the air that is part of an effort to map groundwater aquifers.

Stanford University is working with a company called Aqua Geo Frameworks LLC that uses low-flying helicopters towing a large hexagonal frame that is used to map geologic structures and groundwater resources down to about 900 feet below the land’s surface.

Beginning around Nov. 23, residents of communities including Fowler, Kingsburg, Lemon Cove, Orange Cove, Orosi, Parlier, Piedra, Reedley Sanger, Selma and Woodlake may see the helicopter with its scientific equipment that hangs about 100 feet below the helicopter in a spider web array.

The helicopter will be flown by pilots who are specially trained for low-level flying and their flight path is designed to get the best available underground data. The helicopters are flown by Sinton Helicopters out of Paso Robles.

Since data can only be collected over open spaces, no data collection will occur over residential areas, livestock feeding operations or other buildings. After the flights, Stanford University will use the data to develop an improved understanding of recharge in the area.

The Stanford study is being funded by a $1.31 million grant from the Gordon and Betty Moore Foundation.

Related Posts


e-Newsletter Signup

Our weekly poll

Should the Supreme Court find the entire Affordable Care Act unconstitutional?

Loading ... Loading ...

Central Valley Biz Blogs

Popup
shares

3/5

Article views

remaining

Sign up icon

To continue website access to

TheBusinessJournal.com

please create a FREE account OR login here.

Create an Account

1/5

Article views

remaining

SKIP THE POP-UPS
For only $59 for one 1-year you will receive the Print edition along with EVERYTHING The Business Journal has to offer digitally, PLUS you will have unlimited 24- hour a day access to view articles at

TheBusinessJournal.com

Use Promo Code

*New Subscribers Only

Digital and Print
Subscribe Now!

XX Days Remaining

until you can view 5 more free articles

Sign up icon

Want access? Subscribe now & save $20 OFF.

Use Promo Code

WEBSUB20

* NEW SUBSCRIBERS ONLY

Subscribe Now!