Store owner’s liquor license revoked after solicitation claim

Bubba's Food & Liquor at 929 N. 10th Ave. in Hanford had its alcohol license revoked over allegations the licensee solicited an undercover agent for sex.

A Hanford liquor store had its alcohol license permanently revoked because an employee solicited an undercover state agent for prostitution.

That’s the allegation from the California Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control (ABC), which revoked the license to sell alcohol at Bubba’s Food & Liquor at 929 N. 10th Ave. in Hanford. The licensee was permanently revoked because the licensee and an employee solicited an undercover ABC agent for an act of prostitution, according to an ABC news release.

The licensee violated California Penal Code when he attempted to arrange unlawful sex for a friend with the undercover ABC agent, according to the release. The investigation was conducted after ABC received a complaint about illicit activities occurring at the premises.

“ABC licensed establishments play a significant role in the effort to improve overall safety and can do their part by having their employees trained so they can safely and responsibly sell alcohol in their communities,” said ABC Director Eric Hirata.

Any employees who work at ABC off-sale premises (stores) are encouraged to take voluntary training through ABC’s Licensee Education on Alcohol and Drugs (LEAD) program to help increase safety in the community.