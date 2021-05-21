Frank Lopez">
21 May

State requires Uber, Lyft to transition to electric vehicles

Photo via Uber.

California just passed the nation’s first standard to transition app-based ride-hailing companies to zero-emission vehicles.

The California Air Resources Board (CARB) voted this week to approve the “Clean Miles Standard” to transition ride-hailing companies, or transportation network companies (TNC) including Uber and Lyft, to zero-emission vehicles by 2030.

The Clean Miles standard will ensure that 90% of ride-hailing miles traveled across the state take place in zero emission vehicles by 2030.

Unanimously approved by CARB on Thursday, the Clean Miles Standard came about via SB-104, introduced by Sen. Nancy Skinner (D-Oakland and approved by the governor in 2018.

The goal of the bill is to reduce greenhouse gasses emissions, increase vehicle electrification and reduce vehicle miles traveled.

According to an analysis from the Union of Concerned Scientists, transitioning ride-hailing fleets to electric vehicles would cost companies around 43 cents per tip and benefit drivers with lower fuel and maintenance costs and saves about $1,000 annually.

The program will be implemented in January 2022 when TNCs submit their two-year plans. Compliance begins in 2023.

The new standard will only apply to TNCs with an annual vehicle miles traveled (VMT) of over 5 million.

Moving forward, CARB will be focusing more efforts to electric vehicle infrastructure and a charging network.

Subscribe Now!