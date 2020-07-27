State regulators take aim at popular pesticide

published on July 27, 2020 - 3:00 PM

Written by The Business Journal Staff

Because of the danger posed to humans, a commonly-used pesticide will no longer be available on store shelves nor will it be available to non-licensed professionals.

Beginning Aug. 1, the California Department of Pesticide Regulation has made it illegal for anyone to use the pesticides containing the chemical carbaryl without proper training and licensing, according to a press release. The chemical was introduced in the ‘60s under the brand name “Sevin, by Bayer.”

After Aug. 1, stores will no longer be able to carry any products containing the chemical and household or companies that still have any chemicals with carbaryl are being told to properly dispose of it. It will be illegal to apply without a license.

The release stated that while professionals are trained to safely use the pesticide that targets a wide range of outdoor insects, misuse by homeowners has caused illness in humans.

Those who still have pesticides containing carbaryl can find how to safely dispose of the chemical by contacting state or local governments. The website Earth 911 contains a list of approved recycling and disposal centers.