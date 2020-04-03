State approves Fresno Convention Center for alternate hospital site

Image via fresnoconventioncenter.com

published on April 3, 2020

Written by The Business Journal Staff

Fresno County announced Friday that the state has approved the Fresno Convention Center as an “alternate care site” where 250 beds will be erected to help alleviate the strain on local hospitals.

Fresno County selected the site as an alternative to the Fresno fairgrounds, which the state rejected due to concerns about asbestos and lead paint, reported The Fresno Bee.

The alternate care site is set to be installed at the Fresno Convention Center within the coming days, according to a release from the county. It will be staffed by local health care professionals and will include beds, medical equipment and personal protective equipment for staff and patients.

The site is meant to help hospitals by treating “low-acuity non COVID-19 cases,” saving space and resources for patients infected with COVID-19.

“We welcome this valuable resource that will help hospitals provide necessary care to COVID-19 patients here in Fresno and throughout our Central Valley region should the need arise,” says Fresno County District 4 Supervisor and Board Chairman Buddy Mendes. “As this pandemic continues to evolve, we must ensure we have the capacity in place to treat those in need and ease the demands on our emergency systems and hospitals so that they can most effectively treat the most severe cases.”