State approves dining in at restaurants in Fresno County

The state of California has approved Fresno County’s request to advance further into Stage 2 of reopening in accordance with the State’s Resilience Roadmap, paving the way for the reopening of dine-in restaurants.

“Finally, the state has made the decision to accept our plan, allowing Fresno County to advance in our recovery process and get businesses up and running again,” said Buddy Mendes, Fresno County Board of Supervisors chairman.

Businesses being permitted to operate in Stage 2 include: Curbside retail; manufacturers; logistics; childcare; office-based businesses, with telework strongly encouraged; select services like car washes, pet groomers and gardeners; outdoor museums, open gallery spaces; and in the advanced state of Phase 2 — dine-in restaurants.

“This is an important milestone to help get businesses open safely and help get our economy back on track,” said Rais Vorha, Fresno County interim health officer. “However, it’s important to note that this is not a return to normal. We must remain vigilant in our efforts to minimize risks and prevent further spread so that we can continue to move forward.”

The state’s variance is effective immediate and will only apply to dine-in restaurants at this time. The Department of Public Health continues to work with local restaurants to provide guidance to ensure the appropriate safety measures are in place before opening their doors.

Kings County and Madera County on Wednesday were granted similar variances to begin reopening businesses.

Fresno County also on Wednesday issued an order mandating customers to wear protective masks inside businesses. The order’s verbiage was later changed from a hard mandate to a suggestion.