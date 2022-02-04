Staffer with conflict of interest in real estate deal takes plea deal

University Medical Center image via Fresno County

published on February 4, 2022

Written by Gabriel Dillard

A former Fresno County employee has been sentenced for breaking conflict of interest laws.

Steven Rapada of Fresno was sentenced on a misdemeanor violation of “Conflict of Interest” on Thursday, according to a news release from the Fresno County District Attorney’s office.

While working as chief of staff to Fresno County Supervisor Sal Quintero, Rapada had a personal financial interest while actively participating in a county-negotiated contract regarding the sale of the old University Medical Center building from the county to CMG Construction of Fresno.

In April 2021, ABC30 reported that Rapada had billed CMG for at least $25,000 in consulting fees after the deal was completed. He personally collected about $16,000.

The construction company planning to renovate the hospital into 800 new housing units, a senior center and retail.

After investigations into Rapada, the deal was nixed.

With his guilty plea, Rapada has been placed on probation for one year and ordered to complete 60 hours of community service.

Rapada’s plea also disqualifies him from holding any public office in California.

According to an article from The Fresno Bee, CMG filed suit against the city and county alleging breach of contract and fraud.

The City of Fresno is in negotiations with the county to purchase the property.