Sponsored Content: New partner for M.D. Manouel Insurance

Michael Der Manouel Sr. and Austin G. Brock



March 9, 2021

Michael Der Manouel Sr., President of M.D. Manouel Insurance Agency, Inc., a long time insurance brokerage firm of 47 years, announces the promotion of Austin G. Brock to Partner in the firm and Vice President.

Austin has been with M.D. Manouel Insurance Agency, Inc. for 15 years and specializes in Agri-Business Commercial Insurance products & operations, including custom products related to self-insurance and construction. With several clients up and down California, he has gained a strong knowledge regarding Safety/Loss control for many industries. Austin has been instrumental in leading our team in the Yuba City (Tri County) area, where he has a strong client base.

Austin is a graduate of California State University, Fresno, with a degree in Communications. He currently holds the following designations: AFIS (Agribusiness Farming Insurance Specialist), CLCS (Commercial Lines Coverage Specialist), and CCIP (Certified Construction Insurance Program) industry designations. Austin has branded his relationships, with dropping off chocolate milk and/or iced tea to clients on a hot day, from his Alma mater, Fresno State.

After losing two of his best friends in the war in Iraq in 2006, Austin formed the nonprofit organization Hubbard Baro Memorial Golf Tournament. As President of this organization they have raised over $500,000 to date in support of our local Veterans Hospital.

Austin is an avid New York Yankee fan and his love for baseball spills over as a Board Member for River Park Little League, where his son plays baseball. Austin is married to his wife, Caitlin, and together they are proud parents of Giana Grace and Niko Garrett.