Sponsored Content: Hinds Hospice celebrates 40 years of compassionate service

Hinds Hospice Patient and Family Service Center in Fresno.



January 15, 2021

Hinds Hospice will celebrate its 40th anniversary in 2021 and, in doing so, will highlight accomplishments and recognize those who have made Hinds Hospice the exceptional organization it is today.



FOUNDER, NANCY HINDS

Nancy Hinds is the founder and the heart of Hinds Hospice, and her name is synonymous with compassion and quality care. While working as an oncology nurse for Saint Agnes Medical Center, she saw a vast need for hospice care in the Valley. “Hospice is a philosophy that accepts death as the final stage of life,” said Nancy. “Hospice affirms life, we do not hasten or postpone death. Hospice care treats the person and symptoms of the disease, rather than treating the disease itself. Our care teams manage symptoms so that a person’s last days may be spent with dignity and quality, surrounded by their loved ones. Hospice care is also family-centered. We include the patient and the family in making decisions.”

In 1981, Nancy Hinds began providing hospice care for patients and their families in her own home in Fresno, and Hinds Hospice was born. Her four-patient capacity home was open until 1985. “During those first four years,” she says, “we cared for 72 patients and their families. In 1995, we moved to a larger home, and in 2014 Hinds Hospice opened the Patient and Family Services Center on West Shaw Avenue in North Fresno.” Nancy Hinds’ mission was then, and is today, to uphold the dignity and ease the suffering of the terminally ill, while supporting their loved ones and those who are grieving. Hinds Hopice staff proudly continue that mission.

HINDS HOSPICE CELEBRATES 40 YEARS

Nancy Hinds retired in 2012. Today, CEO Eric Klimes and the Board of Directors lead Hinds Hospice and a team of over 200 employees and 300 volunteers. Hinds Hospice serves nearly 400 patients each day throughout three Valley counties.

“Last year, Hinds Hospice cared for 1,641 patients, and 4,804 people received grief support. We never turn patients away, regardless of their ability to pay for care. Hinds Hospice truly is ‘the Valley’s hospice,’ and we welcome the most vulnerable in our community,” said Klimes.

THE FUTURE OF HINDS HOSPICE

Hinds Hospice has grown substantially, but the mission to provide a higher level of care to patients and their families has never changed. Due to increasing demand, the enhanced grief support programs and Hinds Hospice Palliative Care Program for pain and symptom management have expanded. Hinds offers specialized programs and trained professionals to support children and their families. “We’ve grown to a comprehensive care level not available at other hospice facilities in the Central Valley, said Klimes. “The Center for Grief and Healing provides extensive support services to families. They include Fresno Survivors of Suicide Loss, the LOSS Team for suicide response and family support, Angel Babies for those who lose a child or infant and Circle of Friends for children who have a loss. We offer individual therapy, 12-week support groups, peer support groups, ongoing support, grief workshops, memorial services, and special events to honor and remember loved ones. Hinds Hospice is a national model for hospice care, and Nancy is recognized world-wide for her pioneering work.”

IF YOU ARE MOVED TO HELP

The 40th anniversary celebration will continue into the fall and winter of 2021 with its popular Annual Gala, at which time Hinds Hospice will launch a special 40th Anniversary Initiative. For more information, and to learn how you can support the mission of Hinds Hospice, call (559) 320-0308, or log on to www.hindshospice.org.