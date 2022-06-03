SPONSORED: Celebrate employees like no place else at Wild Water Adventure

With over 49 years of experience hosting all types of events from 50 to 8,000, Wild Water Adventure Park has exciting options for all groups.



Written by Wild Water Adventure Park published on June 3, 2022 - 1:37 PM

0 shares Share

Tweet

LinkedIn

Email

Want to motivate your employees or host an event to thank them for all the hard work that they have done? Wild Water Adventure Park in Clovis, California’s Largest Waterpark, is the ideal location to host any company’s employee recognition event!

Family-owned and operated, Wild Water Adventure Park has been part of the Central Valley since 1974 and is celebrating its 49th anniversary this season with the opening of its newest attraction, The Green Mamba! The Green Mamba is an exciting thrill ride that guarantees to cool off even the most experienced water park enthusiast with drops and twists!

Rich in Central Valley history, Wild Water Adventure Park is the premier location for companies and organizations to host their employee and family events. Buy out the park for after-hours fun or host corporate all-day picnics.

We offer exclusive pricing for companies of 30 or more with catered meal options for groups of 50 or more, making Wild Water Adventure Park the perfect location for companies to spoil their employees with the lush park-like setting — 52 acres of rides and attractions, fishing, reserved picnic sites, and barbecues.

At a time when keeping employees is a challenge, company events like the ones we host are known to boost employee morale, keeping your team happy and motivated.

Employees engaged and satisfied by hosting memorable and meaningful events create a perfect opportunity to acknowledge their hard work and show appreciation. In-person events have been shown to strengthen the workplace’s community by encouraging and supporting employee team building and bonding.

The groups specialists at Wild Water Adventure Park can customize a special package, geared toward every company’s needs and budget, with unique catering packages and offerings. Want to get creative? How about a company fishing derby? Wild Water Adventure Park is the only water park in the Central Valley that can host corporate events like these with three fishing ponds.

Families can also enjoy 21 attractions such as our 30,000 square-foot wave pool with over 1 million gallons of crystal-clear water and waves up to 4-feet high; or our 15,000 square-foot Adventure Bay Kiddie pool, one of the largest in the state of California, perfect for the younger water park participants; to our Kaleido Slide, an immersion and interactive attraction that combines skill with fun; to our newest slide attraction, The Green Mamba!

Fun corporate and group events that bring families together improve the work-life balance for employees, which can benefit the company culture as well as the overall performance of any workforce. When the family is involved and included in events, employees feel more valued, showing the company understands the importance of life outside the workplace. Employee appreciation events allow a company or organization the ability to demonstrate loyalty to their employees, showing team members how much they are appreciated and that they make a difference to the company and the community.

With over 49 years of experience hosting all types of events from 50 to 8,000, Wild Water Adventure Park has exciting options for all groups! Ignite excitement in your organization by booking your event at Wild Water Adventure Park. For more information, or to book your next amazing event, call the Wild Water Adventure Park’s Groups Event Specialist at 559-297-2740 or email groups@wildwater.net and relax while they do all the work and planning.