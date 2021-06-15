15 Jun

Southwest tech issue cancels, delays Fresno flights

Southwest Airlines Boeing 737 MAX-8 (Ashlee D. Smith/Southwest Airlines)

published on June 15, 2021 - 2:08 PM
Written by Associated Press

(AP) — Southwest Airlines said it was working Tuesday to restore normal operations after a technology-related issue interfered with flights for the second straight day.

By midafternoon, the nation’s fourth-largest airline had canceled about 500 flights and delayed nearly 1,300 others, according to tracking service FlightAware. The combination of cancellations and delays affected about half of Southwest’s planned flights for the day.

A 6:40 a.m. flight from Fresno to Las Vegas was cancelled Tuesday, according to FlightAware, while an 11:35 a.m. flight was delayed. A Fresno to Denver flight scheduled for 1 p.m. was also delayed.

Spokesman for Dallas-based Southwest said a problem with connectivity of the airline’s technology systems started around midday Tuesday.

“Southwest is in the process of resuming normal operations after a brief pause in our flight activity resulting from intermittent performance issues with our network connectivity Tuesday afternoon,” the spokesman, Dan Landson, said in an email.

He said crews were working to limit flight disruptions, and urged customers to check their flight status Southwest’s website or seek help from the airline’s airport agents.

On Monday night, Southwest briefly grounded flights around the nation after problems with its third-party weather data provider.

Subscribe Now!